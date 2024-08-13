‘Khata Khat’ people divide society & spread chaos; have gone for a picnic again after polls: Yogi

Taking a jab at the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on Tuesday that the ‘Khata Khat people’ have once again disappeared for a ‘picnic’ as soon as the elections concluded.

Speaking at the appointment letter distribution event for 1,036 candidates selected through a fair and transparent recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission, the CM stated, “During the Lok Sabha elections in April-May, you might have heard about the ‘Khata Khat’ scheme. People were required to sign bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with a promise of receiving Rs 8,500 every month.”

He continued, “Today, there is no sign of the ‘Khata Khat’ scheme people. As soon as the elections ended, they vanished for a picnic. When the election season arrives again, these same individuals will return to sow seeds of division and unleash chaos in society.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that securing a government job in Uttar Pradesh today is possible without any recommendations or quid-pro quo. “For the past seven and a half years, our government has been issuing appointment letters to the youth in strict adherence to reservation rules.”

Highlighting the differences in recruitment statistics between the previous and current administrations, the CM noted that between 2012 and 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Selection Commission completed appointments to 26,394 posts, with 13,469 positions filled by general candidates, 6,966 by OBC candidates, 5,634 by SC candidates, and 327 by ST candidates. The percentage of OBC candidates during this period was only 26.38%.

In contrast, under the current administration, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Selection Commission has conducted 46,675 recruitments. Of these, 17,929 OBC candidates were selected, representing 38.41%. According to the Chief Minister, when combining OBC, SC, and ST candidates, over 60% of the appointees under the double-engine government belong to these categories.

Yogi Adityanath stated that during the previous government, 19,312 candidates were selected between 2012 and 2017 through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission whereas under the double-engine government from 2017 to 2024, over 42,409 youth have been selected.

“Our government has issued appointment letters to these candidates in strict accordance with the reservation system established by the Constitution. Today, these individuals are actively contributing to the state’s development. The recruitment process is now being conducted transparently and fairly,” he added.

Issuing a stern warning, Yogi Adityanath stated that anyone who jeopardises the future of the state’s youth under the double-engine government will face severe punishment, setting an example for the nation and the world. He added that those who are idle are spreading rumours and misleading the youth.

Highlighting the significant changes since 2017, Yogi Adityanath remarked, “Previously, the youth of Uttar Pradesh faced an identity crisis, with the state’s economy ranking sixth or seventh in the country. Today, when Uttar Pradesh youth travel to other states, they proudly identify themselves as being from Uttar Pradesh. The state’s economy now ranks second nationally, showcasing the best economic progress compared to any other state.”

He also noted that the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being rapidly implemented. Uttar Pradesh is now among the leading states in effectively executing schemes for farmers, women, and the poor. CM Yogi emphasised that under PM Modi’s guidance, appointment letter distribution programmes are being regularly conducted as part of Mission Rozgar in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to a total of 1,036 youth, including 536 Assistant Research Officers (Statistics), 235 Assistant Statistical Officers, 213 Junior Assistants, Accounting Clerks, Mandi Supervisor Category-2, Mandi Inspectors, 15 Draftsmen/Cartographers, and 37 Cartographers. These appointments were made through a fair and transparent recruitment process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.