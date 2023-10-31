Kharge, Sonia pay homage to former PM Indira Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the party leaders in paying homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Tuesday.

The leaders paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at Shakti Sthal here. Former party president Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken, and party’s Delhi unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely also paid homage to the departed soul.

Recalling the contribution of Indira Gandhi, Kharge wrote on X, “Today, we solemnly remember and pay our humble tribute to Indira Gandhi ji, whose exemplary leadership and dedicated service towards the empowerment of the marginalised is a source of eternal inspiration for the nation.”

Remembering his grandmother, Rahul said, “My strength, my grandmother. I will always protect India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart.”

Paying homage to the former PM, Venugopal said, “Our heartfelt tributes to Indira Gandhi ji, the Iron Lady of India, on her death anniversary. Let us never forget that 39 years ago on this day, she made the ultimate sacrifice for India’s unity and integrity.”

He said every single part of India, every community and every person felt the benefits of her tenure as the prime minister and her legacy on social welfare, national security and India’s progress will stand the test of time for many generations to come.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1984.