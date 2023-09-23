Kharge, Rahul lay stone for new PCC office in Jaipur

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday together laid the foundation stone for a new office building of Rajasthan PCC in the Mansarovar area here.

Kharge and Rahul, along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, first performed brick-laying ritual amidst the chant of Vedic mantra by priests before unveiling the foundation stone in the presence of hundreds of senior party leaders.

The new building is being built at cost of Rs 76 crore on a 6000-square meters land in the state capital which has been allotted to the party by the Rajasthan Housing Board on government rates.

Rahul Gandhi arrived here early this morning. Kharge joined him mid noon. The former was seen riding an Activa driven by a lady on Jaipur streets on way his to the rally venue.

On the occasion, the Congress’ Waynad MP addressed 60,000 party functionaries and senior party leaders.