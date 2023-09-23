 Kharge, Rahul lay stone for new PCC office in Jaipur - The Statesman

# India

Kharge, Rahul lay stone for new PCC office in Jaipur

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | September 23, 2023 6:30 pm

Jaipur, Sep 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, party State President Govind Singh Dotasara, party leader Sachin Pilot and other leaders during the foundation stone laying of the new party office 'Indira Gandhi Bhawan', in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday together laid the foundation stone for a new office building of Rajasthan PCC in the Mansarovar area here.

Kharge and Rahul, along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, first performed brick-laying ritual amidst the chant of Vedic mantra by priests before unveiling the foundation stone in the presence of hundreds of senior party leaders.

The new building is being built at cost of Rs 76 crore on a 6000-square meters land in the state capital which has been allotted to the party by the Rajasthan Housing Board on government rates.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi arrived here early this morning. Kharge joined him mid noon. The former was seen riding an Activa driven by a lady on Jaipur streets on way his to the rally venue.

On the occasion, the Congress’ Waynad MP addressed 60,000 party functionaries and senior party leaders.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

MP CM takes a dig at Rahul’s porter act

The chief minister minced no words while disapproving of the defamatory words used by BJP Lok Sabha Member Ramesh Bidhuri against a Muslim MP of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Danish Ali, on the floor of the House.