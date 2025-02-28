Kharge discusses strategy for 2026 Kerala Assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday convened a meeting with senior leaders from the party’s Kerala unit to discuss strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary of organisation K C Venugopal, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and other senior party leaders from Kerala were present in the meeting chaired by Kharge at Indira Bhawan here.

Advertisement

During the meeting, they discussed the party’s political strategy for the next year’s Assembly polls and issues pertaining to the state.

Advertisement

Apprising about the meeting, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “We held a meeting of Kerala Congress leaders where we deliberated on our political strategy and the future of the state.”

“Change is inevitable in Kerala. Congress has built the development paradigm and welfare model of Kerala, and we will do everything possible to bring our UDF (United Democratic Front) to power. Next year, people will defeat both the oppressive and communal fronts in the state,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Gandhi in a social media post wrote, “Productive discussions with our Kerala leadership at Indira Bhawan. Focused, forward looking and committed to the people of Kerala.”

It may be mentioned that Kharge along with Gandhi had a similar meeting with the party’s Assam unit as part of preparations for the next year’s Assembly polls in the northeastern state.