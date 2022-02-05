Khadi Emporium in Mumbai banned for selling fake products

Reaffirming its commitment to “zero tolerance” against the sale of spurious or non-Khadi products, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has cancelled the “Khadi Certification” to its oldest Khadi Institution named Mumbai Khadi & Village Industries Association (MKVIA).

The MKVIA had been running the prestigious “Khadi Emporium” at Metropolitan Insurance House, a heritage building, located at DR D.N. Singh Road in Mumbai since 1954.

The action came after the KVIC found the said Khadi Emporium at Dr D.N. Road was selling non-Khadi products in the guise of genuine Khadi.

During routine inspection, KVIC officials collected samples from the emporium which were found to be non-Khadi products. The KVIC issued a legal notice to the MKVIA for flouting the norms of “Khadi Certificate” and “Khadi Mark Certificate” issued by the commission.

With cancellation of the registration, the Khadi Emporium ceases to be a genuine Khadi Outlet and is no longer permitted to sell Khadi products from the emporium. The KVIC is also contemplating legal action against the MKVIA for criminal breach of trust and cheating the public at large by misusing the credibility and popularity of brand Khadi.

The KVIC had, in the year 1954, handed over the operation and management of Khadi Emporium to the MKVIA, a registered Khadi Institution, on the strict condition that it would sell only “Genuine Khadi Products” from the emporium. However, in recent years, the MKVIA had indulged in unfair trade practices by selling fake Khadi products, thus cheating people who were under the impression that this emporium was being run by the KVIC.

The KVIC, in the last few years, has acted tough against the misuse of its brand name “Khadi India” and infringement into its trademark. So far KVIC has issued legal notices to over 1200 individuals and firms, including retail brand Fabindia for misusing the brand name “Khadi” and selling non-Khadi products under the name of “Khadi”.