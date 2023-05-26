Key ministries join hands for developing Unani medicine system

The Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Minority Affairs have jointly taken a significant step to promote and develop the Unani system of medicine in India.

The Ministry of Minorities Affairs has approved a grant of Rs 45.34 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a Centrally sponsored scheme (CSS). With the support of this scheme, Unani Medicine facilities will be upgraded at Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Silchar and Bengaluru locations.

The grant has been approved for establishing various facilities of Unani Medicine at Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Silchar and Bengaluru locations. The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) has sanctioned a total amount of Rs. 35.52 crore and the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bengaluru has been sanctioned Rs. 9.81 crore.

A centre for fundamental research in Unani Medicine at the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders, Hyderabad will be established at a cost of Rs. 16.05 crore. The ministry has proposed a cost of Rs. 8.15 crore for a preclinical laboratory facility at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai, Rs. 8.55 crore for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer (regimenal therapy) for musculoskeletal disorders at Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Lucknow, and Rs. 2.75 crores for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer (regimenal therapy) for skin and lifestyle disorders at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Silchar.

NIUM, Bengaluru will get Rs. 5.55 crore for establishing a Vishram Girah for patients’ attendants and Rs. 4.26 crore for a skill centre of model Unani cosmetic care, a small-scale Unani pharmacy and Unani crude drug storage.

The proposals were considered by an empowered committee of the Ministry of Minority Affairs in its meeting held on 2 March and Rs. 4.86 crores has already been released to the CCRUM as the first instalment (25 per cent) of the total sanctioned cost of its three projects at Chennai, Lucknow and Silchar.