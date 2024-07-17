Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement sets off internal bickering in UP BJP

After the disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the leadership of the ruling BJP is engaged in resolving the differences between the organisation and the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid speculations about change in the organisation in the wake of the differences that have cropped up between the organisation and the government, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad and State President Bhupendra Chaudhary met BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi On Tuesday.

The speculations are doing the rounds ever since Keshav Prasad Maurya made a statement at the BJP State Working Committee meeting on Sunday that the organisation is bigger than the government.

On Wednesday morning too, Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on social media platform X, “The organization is bigger than the government, the pain of the workers is my pain, no one is bigger than the organization, the worker is the pride.”

Party sources said here on Wednesday that both the leaders have been asked to immediately put an end to the fight and prepare for the by-elections to be held on 10 assembly seats rather than fighting among themselves.

Sources said during the first meeting between Keshav and Nadda for about an hour, the damage caused by the statements of party leaders was discussed.

Keshav met Amit Shah and Nadda a week ago also. Both the top leaders advised them to stop the statements by the party MLAs, ministers, and former ministers regarding bureaucracy that could harm the party’s interests.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in the state heated up due to Keshav’s statement in the working committee meeting. For the last month, Keshav did not attend the cabinet and other meetings held in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He mostly remained in Delhi and reported to have been meeting the top leadership since.

On Monday, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad came in support of Keshav’s statement to the disappointment of the high command. After Keshav, the state president met Nadda, who asked him to stop discussing the differences between the government and the organisation.

According to sources, Choudhary’s sudden arrival in Delhi, after leaving Lucknow for a private programme in Moradabad, is being linked to the change in the state organisation. This has set off speculations about a change in the national and state organisations.