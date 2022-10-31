A 22-year-old woman, who is in police custody for the alleged murder of her lover Sharon Raj, attempted suicide by consuming floor cleaning fluid at Nedumangadu police station In Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to the police, Greeshma, a resident of Karakonam near Thiruvananthapuram, consumed the disinfectant floor cleaner stored inside the police station’s toilet on Monday morning. She was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her condition is reported to be stable.

Days after the mysterious death of a 23-year-old Parassala native, Sharon Raj in Thiruvananthapuram, his girlfriend Greeshma confessed to the police that she had mixed poison in the kashayam (Ayurvedic concoction) she gave him to drink. The woman reportedly wanted to end her relationship with the victim, as her marriage had been fixed with another man, but Sharon was not ready for the breakup.

ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar said that Greeshma has confessed to the crime. “She mixed pesticide which was there at her house. Greeshma had added pesticide to the kashayam with the intention of killing Sharon. She wanted to end the relationship,” he said, adding that the police have recovered a Kapiq pesticide bottle she is suspected to have used for the murder. The police also found that she had googled about poisoning before the incident.

Sharon had visited Greeshma’s house on 14 October, where she offered him some kashayam claiming that she drinks it to relieve pain. Since the concoction was bitter, she also offered him some mango juice to wash it down. According to the statement by Sharon’s friend who accompanied him to her house, he had been vomiting throughout while returning home. On the same day, he approached the Parassala Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, as his blood tests were normal at the time, he was sent back home.

From the next day, Sharon began to suffer severe health issues, due to which he ended up consulting a few other hospitals. Finally, on 17 October, he was once again taken to the Medical College Hospital. Since the results of his blood test showed major variations this time, he was immediately admitted to ICU, where the doctors found that his internal organs were damaged. A few days later, on 25 October, Sharon died due to a cardiac arrest caused by organ failure.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief D Shilpa said Greeshma’s arrest will be recorded on Monday and she will be taken for evidence-collection when her mental and physical health return to normal state.

Ever since Sharon’s death, his family has been alleging that this was a planned murder.