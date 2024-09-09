Kerala will be shocked if names of those present at the ADGP-Ram Madhav meeting came out: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Monday said Kerala would be shocked if the names of those present in the ADGP-Ram Madhav meeting are disclosed.

Speaking at a Meet the Press programme at the Kozhikode Press Club on Monday Stheesan alleged that it wasn’t just businessmen who attended the meeting. Satheesan said that he is not saying now the names of persons who participated in the meeting between the RSS leader and the ADGP Ajith Kumar. But, he indicated that a senior member of the state cabinet also attended the meeting. He said the Thrissur Pooram was not on the agenda of the meeting.

“The CPI-M approach to the BJP was that they will help the saffron party in Thrissur, in exchange, they should not harm the CPI-M,” Sathessan said.

Advertisement

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter, considering the seriousness of the issue.

Meanwhile, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer defended the meeting between ADGP Mnd RSS leaders, stating that the RSS is a prominent organization in the country

Shamseer said here on Monday that there is nothing wrong with ADGP Ajith Kumar meeting RSS leaders, considering the fact that RSS is a prominent organisation in the country. Shamseer said that the top police officer met the RSS leader at the request of a friend and that there was no reason to read too much into the meeting.