Kerala Vigilance alleges ₹30 crore bribery racket operating from ED Kochi office

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has intensified its investigation into a ₹2-crore bribery case involving Enforcement Directorate (ED) Assistant Director Shekhar Kumar, who has been named as the prime accused.

According to reports, the VACB has concluded that a fraud gang has been operating from within the ED’s Kochi office and has allegedly collected over ₹30 crore in bribes.

The gang is believed to have assured parties facing ED action that their cases would be “settled” in exchange for money. The Vigilance Bureau has also reportedly obtained land transaction documents linked to some of the arrested individuals.

However, investigators have yet to obtain direct evidence linking Shekhar Kumar, the ED officer, to the bribery racket. Officials are hopeful that scientific examination of the mobile phones seized from the arrested suspects will provide conclusive proof connecting him to the case.

The Vigilance Bureau also suspects that the gang has been active since 2016. One of the accused, Mukesh (third accused), allegedly purchased land in Puthanvelikara, Ernakulam district, using fraudulent funds.

The agency is currently gathering information from individuals involved in economic offence cases previously handled by the ED. While many have confirmed that bribes were demanded, no one has yet come forward with a formal written complaint.

Crucial documents were reportedly seized during a raid at the residence of chartered accountant Ranjith Warrier, another arrested accused.

Among the findings was a diary listing over 30 individuals summoned by the ED—believed to be a target list for bribe demands. Sensitive documents that should have been secured in the ED office were also allegedly found in Warrier’s possession.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has refuted the corruption allegations and dismissed media reports of an FIR against its officials. The ED described the claims as an attempt to derail its ongoing money laundering investigation against businessman Aneesh Babu, who it claims has been evading summons for the past four years.

“The allegations made by Aneesh Babu are aimed at triggering a media trial to tarnish the image of the Directorate of Enforcement,” an ED statement said. “They are contradictory and circulated through media channels to influence public opinion against the agency.”

