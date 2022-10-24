Kerala VC row: The vice-chancellors of the universities in Kerala have rejected Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s ultimatum to them to resign from the posts they hold by 11.30 am on Monday. None of them tendered his resignation.

Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of the universities, had asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state to resign from the posts before based on the Supreme Court order quashing the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam technological university for violation of UGC rules. However, all these vice-chancellors rejected the governor’s whip.

Notices issued to the Vice Chancellors concerned to show cause by 5 pm on or before Nov 3rd, their legal right to continue in office as Vice Chancellors and not to declare their appointment illegal and void ab initio :PRO, KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/kYWDHu1BKf — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 24, 2022

The vice-chancellors of these universities, on Monday, approached the Kerala High Court challenging the order of the governor asking them to tender their resignation before 11.30 am. Even though Monday is a public holiday on account of Diwali, the court has agreed to hear the case at 4 pm on Monday. Justice Devan Ramachandran will hear the case on Monday at 4 pm

In an unprecedented move, the Kerala Governor asked the vice-chancellors of Kerala university, MG university, Cochin University of science and technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Sree Sankaracharya University of, Sanskrit, Thunchath Ezuthachan Malayalam university, and APJ Abdul Kalam technological university to resign before 11.30 am on Monday, as their appointments are not in conformity with the UGC rules.