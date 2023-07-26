Kerala: Over 300 Youth League members booked for raising provocative slogans

Over 300 members of the Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were booked by police on Wednesday for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a march at Kanhangad in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

At a protest rally being held against the Manipur violence in Kanhangad under Kasaragod district, members of the Youth League allegedly raised hate slogans like “We will hang you at temple corridors and burn you alive.”

Following this incident, over 300 individuals, from the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were booked on Wednesday for their involvement in the march held to express solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur.

The cases were filed based on a complaint made by BJP’s Kanhangad Mandalam president, and the accused have been charged under Section 153A of the IPC, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and carrying out acts prejudicial to harmony.

Following the incident, the Youth League State General Secretary PK Firoz announced that the workers who raised the provocative slogans had been expelled from the organization. Firoz stated that Abdul Salam from Kanhangad Municipality was removed from the Youth League for acting against its ideology.

The BJP alleged that the provocative slogans were raised with the support from the CPI-M-led LDF government, and claimed the state is becoming a hub of radicalization.