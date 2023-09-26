Kerala Oppn leader calls Kerala govt NDA-LDF coalition

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that Kerala was ruled by NDA-LDF coalition government

In a statement on Tuesday, Satheesan said even though the JD(S) has officially announced that it has joined the BJP-led NDA, a representative of the party is still a minister in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

He asked the chief minister of the state and the CPI-M leadership to clarify under what conditions the JD(S), an ally of the NDA is remaining in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and LDF.

Advertisement

Satheesan said the CPI-M has decided not to have a party representative on the broad platform called ‘INDIA’ formed by Opposition parties against the BJP, which is also in line with the decision of the Kerala unit.

It is to be suspected that Pinarayi Vijayan’s allegiance to Modi and the settlement of scandals including SNC Lavlin, diplomatic gold smuggling, monthly pay-off and bank robbery have prompted the CPI-M’s Kerala wing to put pressure on the central leadership of the party.