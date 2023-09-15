Kerala: LDF constituent parties seek ministerial berths

As speculations are rife that the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet in Kerala could go in for a reshuffle, constituent parties in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) are demanding for ministerial positions.

Kunnathur MLA Kovoor Kunjumon of Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist) has given a letter to the LDF demanding to include him in the Cabinet. Kovoor Kunjumon, a five-time MLA, has sought the ministerial position pointing out his seniority and association with the LDF

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas of NCP has also come forward for the ministerial position. Thomas said that there was an earlier understanding that after two and a half years, present NCP nominee in the cabinet AK Saeendran would step down and he (Thomas K Thomas) would be inducted into the Cabinet.

Lok Tantri Janata Dal (LJD) has also demanded a ministerial berth for its Kuthuparamba MLA KP Mohanan.

A section in the JD (S) raised the demand to include Mathew T Thomas in the Cabinet, withdrawing the party’s present nominee, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty.

However, LDF convener EP Jayarajan has rejected the speculations regarding the cabinet reshuffle. The Cabinet reshuffle is not under the consideration of the LDF at present, he said.

There were reports stating that the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet is likely to undergo a major reshufflesoon. It said that KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran might find a berth in the cabinet and Health Minister Veena George would be dropped from the Cabinet.

If Veena George is removed, then she is likely to take over as the Speaker and present Speaker Shamseer could be given a ministerial berth in the cabinet, the report says.