Kerala HRC registers suo motu case over death of social activist

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has suo motu registered a case over the death of social activist Razak Payambrottu, who was found hanging on the premises of Pulikkal grama panchayat office in Malappuram district.

The SHRC judicial member K Baijunath directed the Malappuram district collector to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances which led to Razak’s death and file a report within 15 days.

It has been reported that that Razak, 58, took his own life due to his deep distress over the apathetic response of the CPI-M-run panchayat towards addressing the issue of a polluting plastic waste-processing plant.

Razak’s body was found hanging above the verandah of the panchayat office on Friday morning , and a file containing the complaints he submitted to the panchayat authorities was discovered nearby. His brother died a few months ago due to lung disease.

Razak alleged that the smoke from the waste treatment plant near his house was the cause of his brother’s ill health and subsequent death. Razak had held several press conferences saying that the complaints against the plastic waste processing plant were being ignored by the panchayat authorities.

Local residents strongly believe that Razak’s extreme action was a result of his disappointment with the panchayat’s refusal to take action against the hazardous plant.

Razak, a CPI-M supporter, and his wife have donated their own house and land to the party to build a memorial for late EMS Namboodiripad. They have no children.

Razak, in addition to his social activism, held the position of secretary of Mappila Kala Academy in Kondotty. He published an evening newspaper called ‘Kondotty Times’ and operated a local cable TV channel.