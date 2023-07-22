Kerala: HC stays Kozhikode MC’s proposal to pass resolution against UCC

The Kerala High Court has stayed the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s proposal to pass a resolution against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A single bench of Justice N Nagaresh issued the interim order staying all further proceedings pursuant to the notice with the proposed resolutions issued by the Corporporation to the extent it permits consideration of the Agenda Item No.137 with regard to the Uniform Civil Code and Central Government.

The Court observed that as per Rule 18(4)(a) of the Kerala Municipality (Procedure for Meeting of Council) Rules, 1995, a resolution in order to be admissible ought to relate to matters coming within the administrative power of the Municipality.

“In view of the above, I am prima facie convinced that a resolution on Uniform Civil Code cannot be moved in the Corporation Council,” Justice Nagaresh said in his order.

The court passed the stay order in a plea filed by the BJP Councillor, Navya Haridas against the discussion of the resolution seeking the Central Government to withdraw from the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, which is alleged to be polarizing the country.

The petitioner approached the High Court alleging that it was illegal for the Corporation council to discuss such a resolution.