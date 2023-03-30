Kerala HC rules CPM leader’s petition challenging Congress candidate K Babu’s election admissible

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ruled that the petition filed by CPI-M leader M Swaraj challenging the election of Congress leader K Babu from Tripunithura assembly constituency will stand admissible.

The single bench of Justice P G Ajith Kumar ruled that the petition filed by M Swaraj, challenging the election of Baby, is admissible.

The court said the claim that Babu threatened voters by saying that ‘if they did not vote for him, they will have to face the wrath of Lord Ayyappa’ will not stand in the case.

However, the court accepted the contention that Babu used his photo along with Lord Ayappa’s picture in pamphlets seeking votes.

The order of the court in the case is a setback to Congress MLA K Babu, who approached the court seeking the dismissal of Swaraj’s plea.

The court also asked Babu to file a counter affidavit in the case. The case will be heard again on 24 May.

Swaraj approached the High Court stating that K Babu sought votes in Swami Ayyappan’s name , which is an electoral irregularity and hence Babu’s victory should be annulled and he should be declared as the winner.

Congress candidate Babu defeated Swaraj by 992 votes in the 2021 Assembly election from the Tripunithura Assembly constituency.

In 2016, Swaraj had captured the seat from Babu, who had represented the constituency since 1991, by around 4,000 votes.