Kerala HC orders to stop construction of CPI-M offices in Idukki district

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued orders to stop the construction of the CPI-M offices in Udumbanchola Taluk, Idukki, if found to be in violation of the orders of the revenue authorities.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas, which is considering the land-encroachment cases in Munnar, passed the order on being apprised of the construction of party offices at Bison Valley and Shantanpara, in violation of the Revenue Department’s orders.

The Court on Tuesday directed the District Collector to ensure that the constructions are stopped forthwith, if the same is found in violation of the Orders of the revenue authorities.

The District Police Chief was also directed to provide necessary assistance to the District Collector to stop the construction.

The CPI-M is allegedly constructing its area committee office at Santhanpara in violation of the Land Assignment. Media have reported that despite the issuance of two stop memos by the Village Officer, the construction activities continued unabated.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan, the other day, had demanded that the construction of the CPI-M area committee office in Santhanpara violated the Land Assignment (LA) Rules, 1964 and that it should be razed.