Kerala HC for environmental audit

The Kerala High Court has emphasised the need for an environmental audit in the state in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad.

The court registered a suo motu case to explore preventive and management measures for natural disasters in the state and appointed Senior Advocate Ranjith Thampan as Amicus Curiae to assist it in the case.

A Division Bench comprising Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar VM stressed the importance of a “holistic approach” considering economic, social, and environmental factors while hearing a case initiated suo motu in connection with the July 30 landslides in Wayanad.”

The court noted that once the government carries out the environmental audit, it can formulate policies based on it.

The auditing could help understand various types of terrain, thereby allowing it to determine the activities that can be permitted in each type of terrain, it said.

The Court had highlighted the need for improved policies to balance development with environmental stability.

“Multiple landslides occurred in Wayanad District leading to one of the deadliest natural disasters in the history of the State.

The deaths and destruction that it unleashed in our state has forced us to re-consider the tentative decisions that we had arrived at in these matters,” the court said

Stating that the state government must act as a steward of natural resources, adhering to the doctrine of public trust, the court said “It is now time for the state Government to re- consider its policies with regard to regulation of all such developmental activities in our state as may contribute to environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity.”

The Union of India, represented by the Ministry of Science and Technology, and various state authorities have been impleaded as respondents in the matter.