Kerala HC clears over 86000 cases out of nearly one lakh filed in 2023

The Kerala High Court has set a precedent for other courts in the country in disposing of cases.

The Kerala High Court disposed of 86,700 of the 98,985 cases filed in 2023, as compared to 78,280 of the 92,030 cases filed in 2022.

Among judges, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan topped the list in the disposal of the cases. In 2023, Justice Kunhikrishnan disposed of 9,360 cases.

Advertisement

He was followed by Justice Devan Ramachandran who disposed of 6,160 cases, and Justice Gopinath P, who disposed of 5,080 cases. Justice Mary Joseph recorded the lowest disposal numbers with 459 cases

The High Court recorded this achievement despite experiencing paucity of judges. The High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 47 is now functioning with 36 judges. In terms of going paperless, the Kerala High Court is far ahead of the rest, it is stated

Records also indicate that 15 cases have been pending in the High Court for over 30 years, while 919 cases have been pending for 20 to 30 years. Until December 2023, a staggering 2,54,443 cases are pending in the Kerala High Court.