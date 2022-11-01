Kerala Govt draws flak for raising retirement age of PSUs employees

The LDF government’s decision to enhance the retirement age of employees of most of the state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in Kerala uniformly to 60 has invited sharp criticism from Congress, BJP and Youth Congress.

The Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI-M and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, a constituent of the ruling LDF, also came out against the government decision.

Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Tuesday said that the decision to increase the retirement age of employees in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to 60 is a precursor to make similar changes to the service of government staff

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Satheesan said that the decision of the government would severely affect the future of youth in the state.

Stating that CPI-M and LDF coalition partners have deviated from their earlier stand on increasing the retirement age, Satheesan said UDF will strongly oppose the move of the state government that could affect the younger generation.

Coming out against the order to enhance the retirement age, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the Congress will oppose the decision which was taken without considering the concerns of the young generation in the state.

BJP state president K Surendran said that the Pinarayi government’s move to enhance the pension age in the state is an open war against the youths in the state and warned of protests by youth outfits against it.

Youth Congress state President Shafi Parambil MLA said that the government’s decision, which comes at a time when the state is reeling under unemployment, is a betrayal of the youth. He said that the Youth Congress will stage state wide protests against the government’s decision.

“The Youth Congress will not allow the Vijayan government to raise retirement age to 60. This is an anti-Youth decision and we will be launching a massive protest against this, said Shafi.

Taking a dig at DYFI, the youth wing of CPI-M , for its silence over the decision, Shafi said that it (DYFI)must re-register as Pinarayi Vijayan’s PR agency.

AIYF,the youth wing of the CPI, has come out against the decision. AIYF state secretary T.T.Jismon said this decision is a challenge to the youth of the state.

“We will strongly protest against the decision as this is going to seriously affect the job opportunities to the youths in the state,” he said

The DYFI, which kept silent on the matter earlier in the day, later came out against the decision saying that the order raising the pension age is unacceptable and should be withdrawn.

The decision will adversely affect lakhs of job-seeking youths in the state, DYFI state secretariat said in a statement.

The state Finance Department the other day issued an order raising the retirement age of PSU employees from 56 to 60 years, after the Cabinet ratified the recommendation of an expert committee to make the retirement age uniform across government undertakings.