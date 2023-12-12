Kerala Gov says his convoy attacked at the behest of Chief Minister

On Monday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of orchestrating a plot to physically harm him, citing an incident where his vehicle was reportedly targeted by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M).

The incident occurred as the governor was en route to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for his journey to New Delhi, sparking a political uproar in the state.

Addressing the media, Governor Khan asserted that there was a deliberate attempt to cause him harm, hinting at the involvement of Chief Minister Vijayan.

He emphasized that the incident was not accidental but a purposeful act aimed at him personally. Khan questioned the presence of protesters’ cars during a Chief Minister’s programme, highlighting that such a scenario would not be tolerated for the Chief Minister himself. He accused the Chief Minister of orchestrating the event, claiming that “goondas” (hooligans) had taken control of Thiruvananthapuram’s roads.

Expressing visible anger over the alleged attack on his vehicle, Governor Khan condemned the incident and voiced concerns about the perceived decline in democracy in Kerala. He underscored the importance of avoiding physical violence stemming from political disagreements.

Khan went on to claim that protesting students not only waved black flags at him but also physically struck his vehicle on both sides. He questioned the sudden disappearance of the protesters when he got out of his car, suggesting that the police were aware of their presence. He also raised doubts about the police’s ability to act independently when directed by the Chief Minister.