Kerala firm snaps uniform supply to Israeli cops on humanitarian grounds

In the wake of the ongoing standoff between Israel and Palestine, an apparel company functioning at Kuthuparamba in Kerala’s Kannur district that distributes uniforms to the Israeli police force has withdrawn from the contract, temporarily.

Marian Apparels, the company that supplies uniforms to the Israeli police force, said in a press statement on Friday that in view of thousands of innocent lives, including that of children, lost in the conflict, the company had decided to stop the supply of uniforms to the Israeli.

“Until peace is restored in the region, we won’t take any orders from Israel,” asserted Thomas Olickal, MD, Marian Apparels.

He said this is the stand we have taken on a principle based on humanity. The violence taking place in both countries has shaken the conscience of humanity across. “Though we will suffer badly financially, we have decided to express our solidarity with the people who suffering on account of the war,” he said.

However, Thomas Olickal clarified that their decision should not be construed that they were taking sides, if Palestine too gives orders, they won’t accept it. The firm made this decision purely on moral grounds.

Marian Apparels has supplied uniforms to the Israeli police force since 2015. Apart from Israel, the company caters to the police, fire brigade and security agencies in different countries like the Philippines, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve appreciated the Marian Apparels company’s decision. “The company informed that they cannot accept the attitude of Israel on moral grounds as many innocent people have lost their lives even at hospitals due to bombing,” the minister said in a Facebook post