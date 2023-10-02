Kerala doctors die as car rolls into river; mistook it for water-clogged road

Two doctors drowned in the river when the car they were travelling in plunged into a river early on Sunday morning in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

Adwaith, 29, and Ajmal, 29, both doctors, were coming from a birthday celebration with three other friends who were also working in the same department, when the tragedy occurred, according to police.

“The incident happened on Sunday about 2:30 am close to Gothuruth. They were driving back to Kodungallur and were using Google Maps as their navigation system. They continued driving, thinking the river was a flooded road, and the car rolled into the Periyar river,” according to a police officer at the Vadakkekara police station.

As per preliminary finding by the police and statements of local people, heavy rain and ‘wrong direction’ shown on Google Maps led to the accident wherein the car plunged into the river .

The officer noted that there were no barricades or signboards indicating the river and that visibility was extremely poor due to heavy rains at the time.

“Instead of turning left, they apparently took a right turn from Labour Junction based on directions on Google Maps. The survivors said they were confident that it was a road since they saw the lights of a temple straight ahead. The temple was in fact located on the other side of the river,” said an inspector of the Vadakkekara police station.

Locals called the police and the Fire Department and hurried to the scene to assist in saving the car’s occupants. Locals and emergency workers managed to save the lives of three of the passengers, according to the police.

After receiving first aid, they were released from the nearby hospital, according to the cops.

The deceased were doctors at the AR Super Speciality Hospital in Kodungallur. Police opened an investigation and held an inquest after registering a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (unnatural death).