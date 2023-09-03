Kerala: Despite stiff fight, UDF has an upper hand in Puthuppally constituency

Chandy Oommen, UDF’s Congress candidate for Puthuppally constituency which goes to polls on September 5, seems to have an upper hand, despite stiff challenge from the ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Jaick C Thomas.

A pivotal advantage for Chandy Oommen lies in the emotional wave stirred by Oommen Chandy’s demise. Oommen Chandy had deep connections among voters across party affiliations, age and religious denominations in the constituency. The people of Puthuppally have a great affection for the late Congress leader, whom they called ‘Kunjunju’ or little brother.

Political observers say that Chandy Oommen may wrest the sympathy votes and register a comfortable win over Jaick C Thomas, a CPI-M state committee member and a former state president of SFI, the student wing of the CPI-M. He lost to Oommen Chandy in the 2021 Assembly election by less than 10,000 votes.

The legacy of Congress leader and former Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy has perhaps been the most significant factor in the campaign for Puthuppally bypoll. Oommen Chandy represented Puthuppally constituency for 53 years till his death on 18 July.

The LDF has tried to overcome the sympathy wave in favour of Chandy Oommen by comparing the lack of development in the constituency, which his father represented for around 53 years.

Chandy Oommen and Jaik C Thomas belong to the Orthodox Church. The Orthodox church didn’t declare their support for any candidate. In case of a drain in the Orthodox Church’s support for Chandy Oommen, things may get tough for the Congress in this bypoll.

Even though Puthuppally was Oommen Chandy’s pocker borough since his first election in 1970, the LDF is also a strong force in Puthuppally. At present, six of the eight panchayats in Puthuppally are ruled by the LDF. Hence, the UDF has to depend mainly on the sympathy factor to romp home in the bypoll.

“We will win the Puthuppally bypoll with a massive mandate as the people are waiting for a chance to register their protest against the corrupt Pinarayi Vijayan government,” senior Congress leader and Opposition Leader in the state Assembly VD Satheesan said.

“ We are fighting Puthuppally bypoll on development issues. Our government has ensured the development of the constituency, which remained backward for years despite being represented by Oommen Chandy, who was chief minister twice,” said CPI-M state Secretary MV Govindan.

The Opposition UDF and BJP are also raising the alleged monthly pay-off charges levelled against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in the campaign.

Though the BJP leaders have actively campaigned for their candidate Lijin Lal, the party’s chances of increasing even its vote share appear to be slim.

There are reports that the BJP sympathisers who are sore over the stance taken by the Central probe agencies on the serious allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, may vote in favour of the UDF candidate this time.

They find it difficult to consume the reason attributed for the adjournment of the SNC Lavlin case, involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for more than 30 times in the Supreme Court.

They are also sore over the manner in which the Central agencies conducted the diplomatic gold smuggling case, dollar smuggling case and the Life Mission case.

BJP workers feel that the Congress’ allegation that the BJP and the Central agencies are protecting Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, cannot be rejected as baseless.

It has been reported that the CPI-M has already found an alibi, if its candidate Thomas loses Puthuppally bypoll. CPI-M Kerala secretary M V Govindan on Saturday hinted that the BJP and the Congress could have struck a secret pact to defeat his party candidate in Puthuppally.

“If the BJP does not secure the votes it got last time, then it is clear that there was an underhand deal,” Govindan told media persons on Saturday.