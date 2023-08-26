Kerala: Controversy over Shailja’s memoir

The Kannur University’s decision to include former state Health Minister KK Shailaja’s memoir in the MA English syllabus has sparked a controversy in Kerala.

The Save University Forum (SUF) has sought Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s intervention in the issue.

In a memorandum, the Forum urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, to cancel the book ‘My Life as a Comrade’ from the elective category of the first semester of the MA English syllabus of the university.

The fact that the former minister’s memoir shares space with books by Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar has irked the SUF the most. The KSU, the student wing of Congress, has also come out against the move to make the book part of the curriculum.

Shailaja released her memoir ‘My Life as a Comrade’ recently. It was edited by Manju Sarah Rajan, CEO of Kochi Biennale.

The Vice-Chancellor constituted an ad hoc committee that allowed him to include Shailaja’s memoir in the syllabus along with books by Gandhiji, Dr Ambedkar and Nelson Mandela, SUF office bearers said.

They said that by including Shailaja’s book along with ‘My Experiments with Truth’, the university is defaming Gandhi ji.

Pramod Vellachal, convenor of the curriculum committee and syndicate member of the university, defended the decision.

“The book was included based on the firm belief that life stories of personalities from Malabar, especially women, should be part of the syllabus,” said Pramod.