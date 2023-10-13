Kerala: Cong leader Satheesan slams CM

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Friday termed Chief Minister’s Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the opposition was behind the cash-for-job scam allegations against the Health Minister’s office as ridiculous.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said that all the accused in the cash-for-job scam allegation against the Health Minister’s office are connected with the Left Front. Akhil Sajeev and Basith, whom the police arrested for ‘conspiring’ against the Health Minister, are “your own accomplices,” said Satheesan.

“Wasn’t the first accused in the case Akhil Sajeev the office secretary of CITU Pathanamthitta office,” Sathessan asked.

“Didn’t the Chief Minister know that he had cheated the CITU office as well? Didn’t your leaders themselves complain that funds were stolen by him from the CITU district committee office,” Satheesan further asked.

He said that Vijayan should remember that he sits on the Chief Minister’s chair and not on the party secretary’s post to shout whatever comes to his mind.

“Pinarayi Vijayan should not degenerate into a Chief Minister who repeats lies at the expense of his position,” Satheesan said .

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has on Thursday accused the opposition Congress of orchestrating the cash-for-job scam allegation against the Health Minister’s office.

He said that the opposition is trying to discredit the Health Minister’s office which is functioning cleanly by spreading fake news. The Chief Minister also criticised a section of the media for propagating false news against the Health Minister.

The opposition leader further asked whether the Chief Minister forgot that Basith, the other accused in the case is the former Malappuram district secretary of AISF, the student wing of the CPI.

If Basith, who has now been arrested, is behind the job fraud, the question is whether he himself would be ready to file a complaint with the minister’s office.

”Dear Chief Minister, the information released by your police is still questionable. Many links do not fit together. If you tell a lie, it takes many lies to cover it up,” Satheesan said.