Kerala CM reminds Khan about constitutional position of a governor

Responding to the warning of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan that he won’t hesitate to remove the ministers who ‘lower the dignity’ of the Governor’s office, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday, said the duty of the governor is to work as per the advice of the elected government.

The duties of a governor and the state government have been defined in the Constitution and whoever thinks he has powers beyond it should understand that his thoughts are invalid.

Speaking to media persons here, Pinarayi Vijayan said the governor’s duty is to work as per the advice of the elected ministry. The governor’s duties in a federal system are clearly stated in the Constitution, he added .

Quoting Dr. BR Ambedkar, CM Vijayan said a governor’s powers are “very narrow.”

“Taking a stand that nobody should indulge in criticism is not a healthy attitude in our society. Our Constitution gives us the freedom to express our opinion and air our differences,” he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had on Monday warned the chief minister and ministers in the state that he would not hesitate to remove the ministers from their positions if individual ministers continue to lower the dignity of the office of the governor.

The PRO of Raj Bhavan, in a tweet, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said the CM and council of ministers have every right to advise the Governor. But the statement of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor can invite action, including withdrawal of pleasure.

On the matter of sacking 15 senate members from the Kerala university Senate, CM Vijayan said as the chancellor, the Governor should work for the betterment of universities. “His actions (of sacking the Senate members) are illegal. He even removed ex-officio members. Even if he is sacking nominated members, natural justice cannot be denied,” he added.

In an extraordinary move, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of the university, on Saturday, removed 15 members from the Senate of Kerala University.

All these Senate members, whose membership has been withdrawn, are the Chancellor’s nominees. They abstained from the Senate meeting held on Friday to nominate a representative to the search committee to select the Vice Chancellor for the university. Due to their abstention, the Senate meeting was adjourned for lack of quorum.