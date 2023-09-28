Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan protecting culprits behind bank scam: Congress

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, on Thursday, reiterated the allegation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was protecting the culprits behind the Karuvannur bank scam.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said that the chief minister is defending and protecting those who looted over Rs 500 crore from cooperative banks in Thrissur alone.

He further said that the CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who is holding an umbrella for looters, is denting the credibility of the cooperative sector in the back.

Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Wednesday that if one bad grain was found in a bowl of rice, the entire bowl cannot be thrown away. Responding to his statement, Satheesan said he needs to realise that the entire bowl was full of bad grains. Why does the chief minister, who defends the robbers, can’t see the tears of the investors who lost their entire savings,” Satheesan asked.