Kerala CM is Vice Chancellor of Corruption University: VD Satheesan

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | May 26, 2023 11:20 pm

Won't allow any kind of sectarianism in Congress: Kerala leader

Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly  VD Satheesan on Friday said that corruption is rampant in Kerala  and  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the vice chancellor of corruption university.

Stating that  the Chief Minister’s sermon against corruption is laughable, Satheesan asked whether he (the Chief Minister) was not aware of the corruptions which are taking place in his office.

“The Chief Minister  does not talk about the corruption in his own office but about the corruption in the village offices,”  he said in Trissur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that his government will show no mercy towards corrupt officials. The CM’s statement came in the wake of the Palakkad bribery case where a village assistant was caught while accepting  bribe.

The vigilance wing of the Kerala Police on Tuesday recovered cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs one crore during a search at the residence of a village assistant  caught while allegedly accepting  bribe.

 

Satheesan said that Chief Minister Vijayan  is a person who is scared of the corruption charges levelled against him and does not answer to the charges against him.

He said the UDF will hold dharnas at the places where the AI  camera have been installed on 5  June.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has  said that it is mysterious that there are fires in all the places and institutions  against which allegations of corruption have been raised and  he demanded that a CBI investigation should be conducted in this regard.

Fire broke out at Brahmapuram plant when  corruption charges were levelled against the project, fire  broke out in the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) at KINFRA park in Menamkulam last week. Earlier, there was also fire at the secretariat under mysterious circumstances, he said.

 

