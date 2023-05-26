Kerala CM is Vice Chancellor of Corruption University: VD Satheesan

Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Friday said that corruption is rampant in Kerala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the vice chancellor of corruption university.

Stating that the Chief Minister’s sermon against corruption is laughable, Satheesan asked whether he (the Chief Minister) was not aware of the corruptions which are taking place in his office.

“The Chief Minister does not talk about the corruption in his own office but about the corruption in the village offices,” he said in Trissur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that his government will show no mercy towards corrupt officials. The CM’s statement came in the wake of the Palakkad bribery case where a village assistant was caught while accepting bribe.

The vigilance wing of the Kerala Police on Tuesday recovered cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs one crore during a search at the residence of a village assistant caught while allegedly accepting bribe.

Satheesan said that Chief Minister Vijayan is a person who is scared of the corruption charges levelled against him and does not answer to the charges against him.

He said the UDF will hold dharnas at the places where the AI camera have been installed on 5 June.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has said that it is mysterious that there are fires in all the places and institutions against which allegations of corruption have been raised and he demanded that a CBI investigation should be conducted in this regard.

Fire broke out at Brahmapuram plant when corruption charges were levelled against the project, fire broke out in the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) at KINFRA park in Menamkulam last week. Earlier, there was also fire at the secretariat under mysterious circumstances, he said.