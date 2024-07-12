Kerala CM inaugurates trial run of Vizhinjam International Seaport, says long-held dream comes true

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday officially welcomed the first cargo ship docked at Vizhinjam seaport. He also inaugurated the trial run of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Vijayan said that with the commencement of Vizhinjam port’s trial operations, Kerala has marked a breakthrough in its development story.

“We have realized a long-held dream. Throughout history, ports have been pivotal in the economic growth of regions. The Vizhinjam Port marks a significant leap in Kerala’s economic landscape. Few countries boast such world-class facilities, placing India prominently on the global map,” said CM Vijayan in his inaugural speech.

Stating that ports are the driving force of economic growth, Pinarayi Vijayan said through Vizhinjam, India has placed itself on the world map.

“The Vizhinjam port is poised to become a global hub, welcoming an influx of motherships and accommodating the world’s largest vessels. While today marks the trial run, the port’s operations will officially commence from today, with full-scale operations expected to begin shortly,” the Chief Minister said.

“There were some lobbies, including international and commercial lobbies, that had worked against the port and tried to prevent the project from becoming a reality. They had even received support from here as well. The agitations spearheaded by a section here stating that the project would not be allowed to be implemented here have to be weighed against this background. However, our collective willpower and dedication were beyond their designs,” said CM Vijayan.

Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan presided over the function. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, who attended the function along with his daughter Anuradha, delivered the keynote address.

As the Vizhinjam International Port has become a reality, the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF are involved in staking claim over the project.

While Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPM government is making a hype over the project becoming a reality, the Congress, which is now in the opposition, is claiming that the long pending project materialised as the Congress government led by Oommen Chandy

signed the agreement with Adani Ports in 2015 through a global tendering process. It was former Chief Minister Chandy who laid the foundation stone for Vizhinjam Port in December 2015.

Chief Minister Vijayan notably omitted any mention of Chandy during his speech at the inaugural ceremony. Vizhinjam Port Chairman Karan Adani, however, acknowledged Oommen Chandy’s contributions to the project.

“We would like to thank all leaders who united for the port keeping political differences aside. I would also like to thank former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who dedicated his heart and soul to the port,” said Karan Adani.

The CM did not mention the name of VS Achuthanandan while recalling the history of the project and praising the excellence of the Left governments.

However, the Chief Minister thanked the Adani Group including its cooperation, and specifically praised and mentioned former Left Ministers Ahmed Devarkovil and Kadannappally Ramachandran by name for working with dedication for the port.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that the state government name the Vizhinjam International Seaport after late CM Oommen Chandy.

The first container ship’ San Fernando ‘ with around 2000 containers reached the Vizhinjam international seaport, India’ s first deep-water container transshipment port on Thursday morning.

The ship, which embarked on its voyage from Xiamen, China, reached Vizhinjam after completing the journey in eight days. The vessel, which reached the outer area at around 7 am on Thursday, was welcomed with a water salute led by the large tug Ocean Prestige and smaller tug boats.