Kerala CM hits back at UDF, calling its rule a disaster

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on the Congress-led Opposition UDF which laid siege to the Secretariat here protesting against the government’s alleged anti-people decisions,

Speaking at an event organized to mark the second year of the LDF government in Kerala on Saturday, Vijayan said the UDF rule in Kerala was a disaster. He said the Opposition party was spreading lies against the LDF government.

The chief minister said that the opposition is jealous of the popularity of his government.

The CM alleged that during the UDF rule, the people suffered a lot and the state was dragged downwards in development and in every field. Kerala was in a state of despair before the Left came to power in 2016. He said both the UDF and the BJP are united in opposing the LDF government.

“The BJP and UDF are trying to undermine the government programmes. The UDF has joined forces with the BJP and is lashing out against the government,” he said

He accused the BJP of using the Central government in a special way to attack the state government.

Claiming that Kerala is the least corrupt state in the country, the CM said the state government is taking action regardless of who is committing the crime.