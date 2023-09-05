Kerala CM comes out against ‘one nation, one election

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has on Monday exhorted all democratic forces in the country to come forward to resist the Central government’s reported move to implement the ‘one nation, one election’ policy.

In a statement, Vijayan said the move to implement ‘one nation, one election’ was meant to give absolute power to the Centre. “It intends to undermine the federal structure of the constitution and to give total authority to the Centre,” he said.

The chief minister said the Sangh Parivar’s ‘one nation, one election’ slogan poses a threat to the ‘idea of India’, the country’s democratic setup and its Constitutional principles.

Pinarayi Vijayan also said once the ‘one nation, one election’ plan is implemented, the relevance of the Rajya Sabha, one of the key pillars of the Indian parliamentary system, will be eroded. “The state assembly elections conducted at different stages decide the composition of the Rajya Sabha. By conducting all state assembly elections simultaneously, the political diversity in the Rajya Sabha would be eroded, “CM Vijayan said.

He said it is the fear of losing the upcoming elections to five state assemblies that have prompted the Sangh Parivar to initiate the move to implement the ‘one nation, one election’ plan.

“The Sangh Parivar knows that a defeat in the upcoming state elections would have a bearing on its Lok Sabha prospects,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Stating that the Sangh Parivar’s move to put an end to the existence of India as a democratic country should be resisted by all means, Vijayan called upon all democratic forces in the country to come forward to resist such attempts to end the diversity in the country’s parliamentary democracy.