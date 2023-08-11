Kerala BJP calls INDIA a front of scamsters, looters

BJP Kerala president K Surendran alleged that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) front in the state has become the front of thieves, robbers and scamsters.

Speaking to media persons on Friday at Maranellore in Thiruvananthapuram, Surendran said a businessman, who runs an industry related to natural resources, gave Rs 96 crore to leading politicians and officials associated with the INDIA in Kerala. Why would he give such a big amount if was running his business in a transparent manner, Surendran asked.

The latest is that Pinarayi Vijayan got more money than Veena Vijayan, her daughter, he said, adding the dotting in the tell-all diary, PV, stands for Pinarayi Vijayan,

Along with Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Kunhalikutty, Pinarayi Vijayan too is in the list of those who got kickbacks. This is the politics of “give and take” of the LDF and UDF, he said.

Surendran said with the Rs 96 crore changing hands a big scandal has come to light. It is certainly a deal worth thousands of crores of rupees. The ruling and the Opposition alliances might have thought they could get away with this sort of deals together, but it won’t work anymore, he asserted.

He said it is now clear that the INDIA is an unholy alliance of the corrupt and looters. Pooh-poohing Congress leader VD Satheesan claim that the Opposition did not raise Veena Vijayan’s issue in the Assembly because it would not stand as per sections 50-52 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Satheesan said he is making a mockery of himself, he said.

“Satheesan is the one who made porridge for the thief,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muralidharan strongly criticised the CPI-M state secretariat’s statement on the allegations against the Chief Minister’s daughter. He questioned the basis on which the party gave a certificate of honesty to Veena Vijayan.

He asked why the CPI-M is trying to whitewash the company (CMRL) that was fined for tax evasion. He concluded that the Congress and the CPI-M are on the same page on corruption.