Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the 500th high-mast Tricolour of Delhi at a grand ceremony in Mayur Vihar on Tuesday.

Such national flags have been installed all over Delhi under a mega project in line with the CM’s vision of invoking Deshbhakti in every citizen by having a Tiranga (Tricolour) in their sight, the moment they step out of their house.

Kejriwal said on the 75th Independence Day, everybody must take a pledge to make India the number one country of the world.

He said there are several such nations that attained independence after India “yet surpassed our growth despite all the potential and hardwork of our people”.

“We have to pledge to develop such a system wherein free excellent education, free world-class healthcare and 100 per cent employment become fundamental rights of the citizens,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Nepotism towards the friends and families of those in power has left our nation behind, we must eradicate Pariwarwaad & Dostwaad and vouch for Bharatwaad,” Kejriwal said.

“One party exploited its power by spending public money on its family members, and another party exploited power by spending public money on its friends,” he said.

“Public money must not be spent on friends and family; public money is meant to generate employment, give free education-healthcare,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“I want to assert that giving quality education or public health care for free is not a freebie. It is a duty of a responsible government. Writing-off the debt of Rs 10 lakh crore owed by your friends is a freebie. Writing-off the tax to be paid by your friends is a freebie. The Income Tax department, CBI and ED are conducting raids on a lot of people but not their friends. Entire country is being run for a few friends, earlier it was being run for a single family,” Kejriwal said.

At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Kejriwal Government increased the pride of the tricolour by providing free education, healthcare, electricity and water to its citizens.”