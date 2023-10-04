Kejriwal targets BJP over ED raids on Sanjay Singh’s residence

In a sharp reaction to the ED raids on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh’s residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that “it is nothing but a desperate attempt by an already-losing party.”

Talking to media persons here, the AAP national convener said that in the alleged liquor scam, they (the ED) haven’t received a single penny so far, despite more than a thousand raids and several arrests. Similarly, nothing will be found at Sanjay Singh’s house either, he said.

Targeting the BJP, Kejriwal said: “The BJP is rattled. They believe that they’re going to face massive defeat in the national elections of 2024. These are the last desperate attempts of a losing candidate. Last day it happened to many journalists, now it’s happening with Sanjay Singh, and by the elections it’ll happen to many.”

“As elections are near, all agencies like ED, CBI will get active,” he said.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, the Delhi Chief Minister said: “They have been framing numerous accusations on us from time to time. Earlier they accused us of ‘Classroom Scams’ in schools, scams in the purchase of buses, construction of roads, water and electricity supply. They have carried out thousands of raids but didn’t get a single penny.”

“For the last year, we have been seeing that there is a cacophony surrounding an alleged ‘Liquor Scam.’ To date there hasn’t been any recovery of money, more than a thousand such raids have been conducted arresting many people,” he said.

“An investigation has been carried out into this alleged liquor scam for a year, but nothing has been found to date. They will not get anything from Sanjay Singh’s house,” he added.

Reacting to the ED raids at the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said investigations and raids by the ED and CBI have been ongoing for the past 15 months.

“I think there have been more than a thousand raids across the country. Many people have been arrested, but not a single penny has been found so far. This indicates that the BJP and the Central Government are losing the upcoming elections. All reports suggest this,” said Rai.

“The panic of defeat is causing these raids at Sanjay Singh’s place today. The way journalists were targeted on October 3rd also indicates an attempt to silence any voice against those in power, which I believe is against democracy. The BJP should have trust in the people. Misusing agencies to silence voices won’t win elections, and history states this,” added Rai.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said that for the past 15 months, the so-called liquor scam has been under investigation by the CBI and ED.

“They have involved hundreds of officers from the ED and CBI, arrested many individuals, and tortured them, but so far, not a single rupee of corruption has been proven by the central government and all its agencies. This shows that the BJP is afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party. PM Narendra Modi knows that the BJP is losing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” she said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “This is an imaginary scam that has been under scrutiny for the past 15 months.”

“The ED and the CBI have conducted at least a thousand raids, but not a single rupee of corruption has been found. It is now being said that Shri Sanjay Singh is also involved in this imaginary scam, but nothing will be found at his place either,” Bhardwaj said.

On Wednesday morning, the ED conducted raids at AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.