Kejriwal pitches for ‘Naya Himachal Pradesh’

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday pitched for a ‘Naya Himachal Pradesh’ as he reasoned with the public to boycott the politics of corruption and elect the politics of development.

Addressing a massive crowd in the Chambi Ground of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, Kejriwal said, “Today, every single person in Himachal Pradesh has given up on the two national parties of Congress and BJP after having been governed by them for so long. They are desperately seeking a third, worthwhile alternative for their state as all the BJP and Congress did was thoroughly loot Himachal.

Now is the chance for Himachal to look to the Aam Aadmi Party as a more than credible alternative to rescue them from misgovernance and corruption, to lead their state on a path to undeterred development and progress.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said there are some good people in BJP, Congress, and other parties in Himachal Pradesh, all of them are not bad. “They are feeling suffocated in their parties,” he said.

Kejriwal said now the time has come to make Himachal Pradesh walk towards development.

“Time has come to change the state of Himachal Pradesh. I want to appeal to all the good people in BJP and Congress to leave their respective parties and join the Aam Aadmi Party and together we will make a ‘Naya Himachal Pradesh’, ” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“The people of Himachal Pradesh are very nice. They are honest, hardworking, and straightforward, but these leaders and parties are bad. They looted Himachal Pradesh.

The people of Delhi uprooted all the old parties and put the government in the hands of the Aam Aadmi. Himachal can do it too. If you want politics then vote for them and if you want development then vote for me. I am an educated, honest, and patriotic man, ” Kejriwal said.

“Aam Aadmi Party is a party of staunch honest patriots. You gave 30 years to Congress and 17 years to BJP, I am asking for only five years from you. If I don’t work, don’t vote next time. Next time I will not come to ask for votes. Give us a chance, next time my work will speak for itself and ask for votes,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Elections were held in Delhi two years back. I told the people of Delhi that if I have worked for five years in Delhi, then vote for me. If I haven’t worked, don’t vote for me. Delhiites gave 62 out of 70 seats to me,” the AAP National Convenor said.

“People have told me that in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat these people are terribly scared of the Aam Aadmi Party. I say, they are afraid of the public, not of us. They have decided that they will conduct the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections earlier than usual.

If everyone comes together, whether it is done in June, or in December, the power will come into the hands of the Aam Aadmi,” Kejriwal said.