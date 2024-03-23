Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against ED arrest in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the now-scrapped excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the central.probe agency on Thursday night after around two hours of questioning. Later, he was remanded to the custody of ED till March 28 by the Rouse Avenue Court here.

Kejriwal has sought urgent listing and hearing of his plea on Sunday, March 24. Following his arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had moved a petition in the Supreme Court but later withdrew it.

He is the fourth prominent leader after former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and BRS leader K Kavitha to be arrested in the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier today, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal released a video statement in which she read out a message sent by her husband.

“My dear countrymen, I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me,” said she, quoting her husband.

She further called upon the people of the country to identify the forces that were trying to weaken India and defeat them.

“There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them…Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise…,” she added.