Kejriwal issues miss-call number to join ‘Make India no 1’ mission

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal issued a ‘missed call’ number for the common people and urged them to join ‘Make India Number 1’ campaign through it.

“I am announcing a number today, missed call number – 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 in the world, should join this movement,” Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference following his previous announcement of making India number one country.

Reacting to the CBI raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s residence, He said, “This is not the first raid. In the last seven years, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. CBI is doing its work. There is no need to be scared. We should let the CBI do its work.”

Referring to the article featured on Sisodia in the New York Times, the CM said that Manish Sisodia is one of the best education ministers of the world. He added, “America is one of the most powerful nations today and to be published in one of the reputed newspapers of America in the New York Times is not an easy task. The Newspaper has published Manish Sisodia’s photo on the front page.”

He added, “I don’t remember any positive news of India has been published in the paper before.”