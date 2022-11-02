Kejriwal inaugurates ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinics’ to provide free comprehensive healthcare to women

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated four ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinics’. These ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinics’ have been developed as special primary healthcare facilities exclusively for women.

The Chief Minister inaugurated these clinics at a ceremony held at the ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ developed at DIZ Staff Quarters, Kaali Mandir.

On this occasion, Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of all the facilities provided at the clinic and talked to the doctors and staff present there.

He also enquired about the whole process under which a patient would be attended and treated at the clinic.

The Chief Minister informed that soon 100 such facilities will be available for the women of Delhi.

While lauding the work of the ‘Mohalla Clinics’ in the national capital, Kejriwal said it was felt that there needed to be some facilities that are exclusively for women and therefore based on the needs of the women in Delhi, such facilities are being opened on a large-scale.

Kejriwal said, “This ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ Model is the first of its kind innovation in our country. Only women and children aged under 12 will be treated at ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinics’. All employees in ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinics’ will be females and like normal ‘Mohalla Clinics’, all the treatment will be free here.”

He said in addition to the 239 types of tests done at Mohalla Clinics, all tests related to female and adolescent healthcare will be done in ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinics’.

The first four clinics have been started at Basti Vikas Kendra JJ Camp Moti Lal Nehru Camp, Munirka; Sector – 4 DIZ Area; Sapera Basti, Kondli and DJB Sewage Pumping Station Batla House, Okhla, the Chief Minister said.