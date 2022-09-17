Kejriwal govt to strengthen 9 roads in West Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the charge of PWD, approved the project worth Rs 29.77 crore for strengthening and beautification of 9 important roads of West Delhi along with a 10-kilometer service lane in Mundka Industrial Area from metro pillar number 410 to 570.

These roads in West Delhi include Najafgarh Road, Punjab Garden Road, Ginni Devi Road, Hemwati Nanda Bahuguna Marg, Pankaj Batra Marg, Lal Sai Mandir Marg, and HIL to 234 Bus Terminal Road.

Speaking about the projects, Sisodia said, “Delhi government is working on mission mode to make roads of Delhi beautiful and safe. Along with this, the government is also focusing on strengthening these roads.”

He further directed the officials to strictly follow the norms for safety and security while the construction work is in progress to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.

PWD has been carrying out the maintenance work from time to time across the capital, to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.

The Delhi Government, as part of its vision to make Delhi’s roads world-class, is conducting a survey of the capital’s roads with experts and preparing blueprints for making the Delhi roads stronger and safer.

In the process to make the roads across the capital stronger, along with strengthening roads the Public Works Department (PWD) will also ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges, and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white washing of parapet walls/railing, etc.

While sharing the details of the project, Sisodia said, “We are working in a phased manner to make the roads under the jurisdiction of PWD better by using various advanced technologies. As the roads in these areas were developed a long time back, they have now developed cracks on their upper surface, due to which the movement of vehicles has been blocked in many places.”

“In view of this, the work of strengthening all these 9 roads is being started by the government so that the common people do not have to face problems while commuting. Simultaneously, with the strengthening of these roads, the traffic will be smooth and the travel time of the people will be saved. Lakhs of people will be benefited after the compilation of these projects,” he said.

Sisodia said, “Rohtak Road passing through Mundka Industrial Area is one of the busiest roads in Delhi.

He said every day lakhs of vehicles move via this stretch leading to heavy traffic jams in the area.

“Due to the presence of a large number of industries, the existing service lane is also heavily loaded with vehicles and requires maintenance from time to time. This project will also provide a better commuting experience to the employees of the industries,” he said.