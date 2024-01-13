Kejriwal gets another ED summons for January 18 in Delhi liquor policy scam

The Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the probe agency on January 18.

This is the fourth ED summons to Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. The Delhi chief minister had refused to appear on three previous summons issued to him for January 3, December 21 and November 2.

Reacting to the fresh summons, AAP leader Sushil Gupta said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that he is going to Goa to address a public meeting, and now the summon has been issued. It’s nothing but to prevent Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, was questioned by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case in April last year but was not named as an accused.

He has termed the ED summons “illegal and politically motivated” to malign his image.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP wants him arrested so that he can’t take part in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

“These people (BJP) want to malign my image by making false allegations and sending false summons,” he had claimed.

Questioning the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi CM asked, “Why am I being called just before the Lok Sabha elections? Eight months ago I was called by CBI, I went and gave all the answers. Today they want to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.”

He, however, said that he will appear before the agency if a legal summons comes.

“My lawyers told me that the summons was illegal, I wrote the question and sent it to ED. Should I obey an unlawful summon? If a legal summons comes, I will comply with it,” he added.