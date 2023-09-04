Kejriwal counters BJP with ‘One Nation, One Education’ policy

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal countered the Central government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy with that of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ‘One Nation, One Education’.

“Children of farmers of the country can also get as good an education as the children of industrialists and tycoons,” Kejriwal said at a party’s function here at Town Hall.

Launching his party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Delhi CM gave seven guarantees to the people of the state including education, medical, employment, eradication of corruption, and electricity.

Advertisement

The AAP convenor was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party’s National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak.

He said if AAP was voted power in the state, private schools wouldn’t have a free run to loot the parents of students. “On the lines of Delhi, government schools in Rajasthan will be made excellent and all the temporary teachers in these schools will be made regularised. The teachers won’t be made to do any work other than teaching,” he assured.

Kejriwal made an appeal to the people of Rajasthan to give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party just once. “We promise that as soon as we come to power, we will ensure 24-hour electricity to all, that too, free of cost.”

At the same time, he said he had come to give health guarantees to the people of Rajasthan where every family will be assured of free medical treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Mann said, “No other party has the courage of Arvind Kejriwal to ask for votes on work. Because they all have only tried to confuse the public.”

Hitting at the Modi Government, Mann alleged that the Central government was preparing to impose GST on hostels also. He said those who have never stayed in a hostel, how do they know how people from poor families bear the expenses of hostel and education.