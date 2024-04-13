Kejriwal ‘being tortured in jail’, not allowed to meet wife: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is “being tortured at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” in Tihar jail and that he is not allowed to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

“Inside the jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured at the behest of the Government of India and PM Modi. Action is being taken to break his morale. As per the rule and as mentioned in the jail manual, the jail administration has been granted the right to let the people in jail meet the visitors face-to-face. In the case of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife is not allowed to meet him face-to-face,” Singh alleged. The AAP leader requested PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah not to take away Kejriwal’s constitutionally guaranteed rights. “Today, the fight is to save democracy and the Constitution. I would request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to take away the rights of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which are guaranteed constitutionally, democratically, legally and under the prison rules. Don’t try to be a dictator,” he added.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The Delhi CM was sent to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of now- scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Earlier this month, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi had raised concerns regarding Kejriwal’s health. She claimed Kejriwal, who is a diabetic, has lost several 4.5 kg weight since his arrest.

The AAP has termed Kejriwal’s arrest ahead of Lok Sabha elections a “biggest political conspiracy”, adding the BJP fears the Delhi, therefore, put him behind bars in a bid to stop him form campaigning in the polls.