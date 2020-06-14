Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to send their ideas and inputs for his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, which is scheduled for June 28 broadcast.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that.”

He urged ‘130 crore India’ to send their ideas by writing, recording , posting on NaMo app or on MyGov forum and also shared details of the various platforms in his tweet.

In last month’s programme on May 31, PM Modi asked citizens to be more vigilant and extra cautious after major relaxations in the lockdown were announced.

“A large part of economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful,” Modi had said, a day after the Centre issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month on Saturday, while it announced to extend the nationwide lockdown, with relaxations, till June 30.

“A major chunk of economy is active now. There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance (Do Gaj Doori), wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone’s support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly,” PM Modi had said in his address.