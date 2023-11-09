KCR slams Congress for nominating ‘tainted’ revanth reddy against him

Chief minister and BRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao today slammed the Congress for nominating PCC chief Revanth Reddy who was caught red handed trying to bribe a BRS MLA with Rs 50 lakh cash against him at Kamareddy constituency.

After filing his nomination the chief minister addressed his first poll rally at Kamareddy and urged the voters to exercise discretion while choosing the right person to lead them for a period of five years.

He also made promises to develop the entire area since “KCR will not come alone, a lot of things will accompany him.”

He promised water for irrigation and industrialisation in the area where BRS has grown weak due to infighting.

On the penultimate day of filing nominations in Telangana there was quite a rush as heavyweight candidates of all three parties submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections.

At Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district there was stone pelting between supporters of BRS and Congress as their respective candidates went to file their nominations.

Candidates usually file their nominations at the fag end since the counting for poll expenditure of every candidate starts from the moment they file their nominations.

Accordingly, most of the BRS candidates including the heavyweights – Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, party working president and industry minister KT Rama Rao and finance minister T Harish Rao all filed their nominations today from their respective constituencies.

KCR as the chief minister is popularly known filed his nominations from both Gajwel and Kamareddy.

After KTR completed his own nomination process he then accompanied the BRS candidate of Armoor A Jeevan Reddy and of Kodangal, Patnam Narendra Reddy while they were on their way to submitted their nominations.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntala Kavitha rode a bike in order to accompany the BRS candidate of Bodhan, Shakeel for filing nomination due to traffic congestion.

BJP’s Patancheru candidate Nandishwar Goud went to file his nomination after a bulldozer rally, perhaps to remind people of Adityanath Yogi’s rule in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP candidate Etela Rajender today filed his nomination from his own turf Huzurabad in the presence of Union minister of state, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka also filed his nomination from Madhira in Khammam.

Another Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Rao from Palair complained he was being deliberately held up from filing his nomination after Income tax department conducted raids in his properties.

According to the office of chief electoral officer total number of nominations filed till date stood at 1345.