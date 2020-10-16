Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs1350 crore for immediate relief and rehabilitation as the total losses suffered by the state due to heavy rain and flash floods were pegged at Rs 5000 crore with 50 people losing their lives along with heavy damage to infrastructure and crops.

Meanwhile as political leaders of all hues thronged the colonies, many of which are still underwater some of the TRS MLA faced tough questions and even brickbats from the residents. Angry women lashed out at TRS MLA Uppal Subhas Reddy who went on a boat to review the flooded areas in his constituency.

The MLA first blamed nature for the deluge and the said illegal buildings were responsible for the situation and the angry women from their balconies retorted, “who gave permission?” A slipper was thrown at the TRS MLA of Ibrahimpatnam Kishan Reddy by angry residents. Meanwhile, Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishen Reddy lambasted the officials of GHMC for failing to accompany him while he visited the flooded colonies. BJP urged the residents of Hyderabad and adjoining areas to teach TRS a “befitting lesson” for their lack of preparedness for the deluge.

Even the statement from the chief minister’s office said only those colonies built within full tank level (FTL) of water bodies have been flooded. Adequate measures should have been taken during construction of apartment to prevent water from stagnating in the underground cellars.

Henceforth permission for building construction should have this added clause.

The state government has now offered encroachers who were residing on the beds of streams and storm water drains to rebuild on government land.

The chief minister also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be paid as compensation to the kin of the deceased. He also allocated Rs 5 crore in GHMC area for relief work. Crops have been destroyed in 7.35 lakh acres in the state amounting to Rs 2000 crore. Apart from Hyderabad 30 towns have been flooded.

Meanwhile, residents of two colonies in Gacchibowli reported about loud noises and tremors following heavy rains.

After frantic calls from residents TNGO colony and My Home Vihanga scientists from National Geophysical Research Institute (NRGI) rushed to allay their apprehensions. The tremors were not due to seismic activity but bulk recharge of ground water. An IAF helicopter rescued 5 people stranded in Medak district due to river Manjeera flowing in full spate.