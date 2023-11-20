KCR number one in corruption: Amit Shah in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was ranked by Amit Shah number one in corruption. The Union home minister assured action against the corrupt if BJP voted to power in the state.

He reminded the voters that the Assembly election results would not only determine the future of the state but that of the Centre as well in order to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets another term in office.

Apart from playing the caste and religion cards to the hilt during his campaign, the Union minister announced a slew of development projects to woo the electorate. He addressed two public rallies at Jangaon in Warangal and Koratla in Nizamabad followed by a road show at Uppal.

“KCR is number one in corruption in the entire country. We will investigate all the cases and those who are guilty would be sent behind the bars,” said Shah at Jangaon while listing out the scams that have taken place in the state.

In Nizamabad where BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind is in the fray as the party candidate for Koratla the Union minister recalled the prime minister’s assurance about setting up a turmeric board he also announced about allotting Rs 200 crore for research on medicinal values of turmeric. He also promised the revival of three sugar factories which were shut down.

“There are three sugar factories. They need to be revived. Let BJP set up its government here in Telangana and the Government of India will revive all the three factories,” said Shah. He also promised to buy all paddy produced by the state’s farmers.

Apart from playing the caste card there was also an attempt to draw the majority votes by promising to remove the 4 percent reservation for backward Muslims and instead redistribute it among SC, ST and OBC. “Congress and BRS have stalled the construction of Ram Mandir for years,” alleged Shah while promising that a BJP government in the state will make arrangements for the pilgrims to visit the under construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya once Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the idols in January.