Almost six years after the formation of Telangana state, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finally gave his nod to begin large-scale recruitment for government jobs after being pushed to the back foot by BJP’s swift rise in the state.

One of the key demands during the struggle for Telangana was jobs along with water and statehood.

However, after its formation following bifurcation, Rao fulfilled the promises of providing water for irrigation as well as drinking water through various irrigation projects as well as Mission Bhagiratha to supply water to household taps.

Various welfare schemes were also launched benefiting the old, infirm and women. However, there was increasing disgruntlement among youths because of lack of job opportunities, particularly in the government sector.

The Osmania University, a hot bed of Telagana statehood struggle, saw students disillusioned by lack of employment generation. But the string of defeats suffered by TRS seems to have been a wake-up call for the chief minister.

Rao has finally announced that notifications will be issued soon to fill up mass vacancies for government teachers and in police force. The CM instructed the chief secretary to collect the list of vacancies from all departments.

Apparently, more than 50 per cent vacancies exists across various departments ~ mostly in teaching posts and police.

Once the vacancies are notified recruitment process is expected to begin in the state.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar today directed senior officials to compile details of vacancies in the prescribed format which will then be sent to the chief minister.