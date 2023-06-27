KCR makes breakthrough in Maharashtra

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday hit back at other political parties saying that his party was neither the A nor the B team of any one, but it has left everyone else jittery since farmers in Maharashtra were queuing up to join the BRS.

Rao’s trip to Western Maharashtra to woo candidates for the BRS met with the first success when NCP’s Pandharpur candidate Bhagirath Bhalke defected to the BRS.

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Rao’s daughter Kavitha while attacking dynastic politics and Shiv Sena (UT) leader Sanjay Raut tagged the BRS as “B team of BJP” the Telangana chief minister asked, “Why is there so much anger towards BRS? Why are these political parties feeling nervous and jittery? So much anger against such a small party? We have just started 3-4 months ago. No party is sparing us. BJP has some opinion, Congress has their opinion. Congress said we are ‘B’ team of BJP. BJP says we are ‘A’ team of Congress. We are nobody’s team. If we are a team we are for the farmers, the deprived, minorities and that of Dalits.”

Rao, popularly known as KCR, addressed a public rally at Sarkoli on the second day of his two-day visit. He said BRS was the only one to talk about farmers and now other political parties were apprehensive since the farmers were joining the BRS.

KCR pointed out that though Congress won Karnataka and outvoted the BJP, nothing would change. He said Solapur was known for sugarcane cultivation but farmers have to fight every year for the price of sugarcane. The farmers were unable to recover even the cost of onion cultivation and they have to organise rallies from Nashik to Mumbai every year to draw the attention of the government.

“If you vote for a BRS government in Maharashtra, all the work for farmers will get done and social welfare schemes will also be implemented,” assured Rao.

He asked those who were making comments on him, why not replace the talati (revenue officer) system with digital land records like Telangana. He even invited the audience to visit Telangana for a first-hand knowledge of its model of development.